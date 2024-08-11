ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Given New $4.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ASP Isotopes’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASPI opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 5.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. ASP Isotopes has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $5.67.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASP Isotopes will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

In other news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen acquired 61,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $210,286.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,678,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,707,658.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 479.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 844,705 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 477.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

