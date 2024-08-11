ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Given New $4.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ASP Isotopes’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.
ASP Isotopes Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ASPI opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 5.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. ASP Isotopes has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $5.67.
ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASP Isotopes will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 479.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 844,705 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 477.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.
ASP Isotopes Company Profile
ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.
