ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.43

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and traded as low as $14.36. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 72,790 shares traded.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

