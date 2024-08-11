Astar Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $425.49 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Astar token can currently be bought for $0.0600 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market capitalization of $425.49 million and approximately $53.40 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Astar has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,185,588,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,091,365,228 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

