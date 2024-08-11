Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASTH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W raised Astrana Health to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.75.

ASTH stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. 145,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. Astrana Health has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $54.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $486.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.68 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

