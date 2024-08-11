Atb Cap Markets Comments on STERIS’’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STERIS’ in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for STERIS’’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get STERIS’ alerts:

STERIS’ Price Performance

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$320.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$289.75 million.

About STERIS’

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS’ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS’ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.