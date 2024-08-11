Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 18.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.53. 20,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,965. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -22.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Atlanta Braves has a 12 month low of $36.78 and a 12 month high of $46.61.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares in the company, valued at $301,698. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,765 in the last ninety days. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
