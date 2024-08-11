Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 18.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.53. 20,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,965. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -22.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Atlanta Braves has a 12 month low of $36.78 and a 12 month high of $46.61.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanta Braves

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares in the company, valued at $301,698. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,765 in the last ninety days. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.