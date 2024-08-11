Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $44.53. 20,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24. Atlanta Braves has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.61.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,698. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $121,765 in the last three months. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
