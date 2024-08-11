Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATLC. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.25.

Atlanticus Price Performance

Shares of ATLC stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.47. 7,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,110. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81. The company has a market cap of $450.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $290.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atlanticus

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $31,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,462.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Atlanticus by 65.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Atlanticus by 9.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Atlanticus by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlanticus by 5.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlanticus by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

