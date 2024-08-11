Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12, reports. The firm had revenue of $315.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.74 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 26.67%.

Atlanticus Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.47. 7,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $450.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ATLC. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Insider Activity at Atlanticus

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,462.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlanticus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

