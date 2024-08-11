Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 567.6% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

ITA traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $140.22. The company had a trading volume of 446,241 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.51 and a 200-day moving average of $131.38. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

