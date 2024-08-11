Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 390,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,571,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,079,000 after purchasing an additional 360,116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.08. 2,041,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average of $107.86.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

