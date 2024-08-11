Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.98. The stock had a trading volume of 558,553 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

