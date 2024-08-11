ATS (NYSE:ATS) PT Lowered to $36.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ATS to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of ATS stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ATS has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $45.38.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. ATS had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $587.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ATS will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ATS by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in ATS by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in ATS by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ATS by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of ATS by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 497,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

