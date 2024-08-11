ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target Cut to C$60.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on ATS from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$59.00.

TSE:ATS traded down C$0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$37.43. 474,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,256. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.60. ATS has a one year low of C$37.15 and a one year high of C$61.56. The firm has a market cap of C$3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.36.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). ATS had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of C$694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$689.19 million. Equities analysts predict that ATS will post 2.0152792 EPS for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

