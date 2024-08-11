ATS (TSE:ATS) PT Lowered to C$55.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark reduced their price target on ATS from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.00.

Get ATS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATS

ATS Price Performance

ATS traded down C$0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$37.43. 474,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,256. ATS has a 52 week low of C$37.15 and a 52 week high of C$61.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.36.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$689.19 million. ATS had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATS will post 2.0152792 EPS for the current year.

About ATS

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.