AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lessened by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after buying an additional 2,588,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,888,000 after purchasing an additional 798,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 22,819,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,708,528. The company has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

