Austin Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,033,000 after buying an additional 49,631 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $11,030,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW traded up $14.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $811.08. The stock had a trading volume of 799,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,625. The company has a market cap of $166.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $757.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $755.61. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $850.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $842.22.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,264 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

