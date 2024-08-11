Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 61.7% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 200.0% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

PG stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,377,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $171.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.83.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,288 shares of company stock valued at $8,895,638. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

