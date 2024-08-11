Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 37,733.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,074,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

