Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $357,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,026. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $128.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRU

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.