Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $432,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 144,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 23,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,795,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,340,824. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $161.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

