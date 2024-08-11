Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $665,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3,461.5% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $31.35. 420,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,027. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $620.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

