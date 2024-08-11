Austin Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.92. 2,667,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,816. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.21. The company has a market capitalization of $394.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

