Austin Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $13,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $94.38. 1,110,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,880. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.90. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $95.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

