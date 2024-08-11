Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,589 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

GOVT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,211,721 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

