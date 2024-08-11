Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s current price.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

NASDAQ:AVDL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,268. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2666.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

