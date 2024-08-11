AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of AvePoint from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.06. 1,495,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,885. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.75 and a beta of 0.89.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. AvePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AvePoint will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,323,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,981,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,323,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,981,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $361,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,476.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $965,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AvePoint by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,517,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,192,000 after purchasing an additional 89,564 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AvePoint by 370.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $3,590,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $1,260,000. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

