AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 84.07% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

AVITA Medical Stock Up 20.7 %

Shares of RCEL traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 428,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $246.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. AVITA Medical has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $20.01.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCEL. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Friday.

About AVITA Medical

(Get Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.