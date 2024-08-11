Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25-5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.51 billion. Avnet also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.900 EPS.

Avnet Price Performance

Avnet stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.95. The company had a trading volume of 568,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,008. Avnet has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Avnet’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avnet will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,612,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,612,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,587.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,536,520. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

