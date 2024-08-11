Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Avnet updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.900 EPS.

Avnet Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.95. 568,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. Avnet has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $55.46. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,843.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,843.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,587.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,520 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

