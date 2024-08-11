Axie Infinity Price Down 4.3% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $4.83 or 0.00007912 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $717.27 million and $21.38 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010927 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,899.54 or 0.96466957 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007505 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011905 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00054460 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,483,395 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,453,935.41251072 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.75414035 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 467 active market(s) with $29,726,080.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

