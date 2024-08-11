AZEK’s (AZEK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.06. 3,072,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,652. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AZEK has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.89 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at $42,770,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AZEK by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,354,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,175,000 after purchasing an additional 118,351 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 8.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after buying an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 337.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 3.5% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

