Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Backblaze Trading Up 24.5 %

Shares of BLZE traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 736,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,475. The firm has a market cap of $268.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. Backblaze has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 48.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Backblaze will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Backblaze

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

In related news, CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 10,328 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $66,615.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,111.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,058 shares of company stock worth $131,703. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Backblaze by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 84.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 165.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

