Barclays Increases Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $25.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of KMT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 612,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.66. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $543.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.72 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kennametal news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1,186.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 890,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after buying an additional 820,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,400,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 20.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,813,000 after buying an additional 321,876 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,240,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,371,000 after buying an additional 305,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

