Barclays Increases PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $23.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s previous close.

PENN has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PENN

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 2.6 %

PENN stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.24. 7,791,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,163,954. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,743. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,789,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,323,000 after buying an additional 59,897 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 4.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,938,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,713,000 after buying an additional 151,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,372,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after buying an additional 274,074 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 71.9% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,884,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,313,000 after buying an additional 787,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.