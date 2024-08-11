Barclays Increases PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $23.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s previous close.
PENN has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.
PENN Entertainment Stock Down 2.6 %
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment
In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,743. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,789,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,323,000 after buying an additional 59,897 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 4.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,938,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,713,000 after buying an additional 151,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,372,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after buying an additional 274,074 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 71.9% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,884,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,313,000 after buying an additional 787,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment Company Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
