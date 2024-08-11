Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRNS traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.35. 1,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,198. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BRNS. Barclays reduced their price target on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

