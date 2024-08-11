Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1.50. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SKIN. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.

SKIN stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,910,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,327. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $138.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.56 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

