Beldex Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $339.74 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0509 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $339.74 million and $890,118.08 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.37 or 0.04358709 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00035020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011572 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,047,305 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,347,305 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

