Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $38.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. ACM Research has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $34.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,004,647.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 86,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,947,355.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 504,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,400,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,004,647.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,329 shares of company stock worth $5,440,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 473,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 186,754 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its position in ACM Research by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 130,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 59,749 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 20,009 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

