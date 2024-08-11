Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $69.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

PAR traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $50.79. 406,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,995. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $55.66. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 2.18.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

