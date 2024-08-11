Berenberg Bank Increases Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target to GBX 380

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.73) to GBX 380 ($4.86) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of LON:ROR traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 326 ($4.17). 1,043,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,910. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 337.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 328.72. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 277.20 ($3.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 363 ($4.64). The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,507.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

