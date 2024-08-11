Berenberg Bank Increases Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target to GBX 380

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.73) to GBX 380 ($4.86) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
