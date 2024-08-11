Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Burford Capital (LON:BUR)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Burford Capital (LON:BUR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.45) price objective on the stock.

Shares of BUR stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 975.50 ($12.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,463. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98. The stock has a market cap of £2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,048.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,139.06. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 920.16 ($11.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,388 ($17.74).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.44%.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

