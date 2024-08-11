Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 970 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 0.5% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

MU traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.08. 21,627,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,416,703. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a PE ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total transaction of $1,851,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $860,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,363,931.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,174 shares of company stock worth $13,716,343. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

