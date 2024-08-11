Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92), Zacks reports.

Biohaven Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.91. The company had a trading volume of 854,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,025. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,311,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,237,512.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,283,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,305,102.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $996,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,311,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,237,512.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 84,900 shares of company stock worth $3,011,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Biohaven has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Stories

