BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) PT Raised to $28.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.25. 1,004,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,627. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.85.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $63,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,193.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,480.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $63,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,193.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $313,281. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,208,000 after acquiring an additional 296,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,002 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 240,001 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 880,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

