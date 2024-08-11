Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.63.

Shares of BDT traded up C$0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$24.46. 186,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,546. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$9.15 and a 1-year high of C$27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.82.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$772.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.9383117 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

