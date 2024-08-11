Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00068155 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00037651 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00014303 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

