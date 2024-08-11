Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00070599 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00037715 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00014326 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

