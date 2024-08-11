BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $724.70 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $724.70 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010501 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,496.16 or 0.97213221 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007810 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007612 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011996 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0400091 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

