BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $724.81 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.81 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010927 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,899.54 or 0.96466957 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007505 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011905 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00054460 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04001191 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.